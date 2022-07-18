Danieze Santiago’s show is interrupted after man shoots up in the middle of the audience, in PB

Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

The concert by singer Danieze Santiago was interrupted on Saturday night (16th) after a man pulled out a pistol and fired shots into the crowd. The artist was performing in Duas Estradas, in Brejo, Paraíba, when she heard the shots and ran off the stage. Despite the scare, no one was hurt.

According to Sergeant Lira, from the Association of Police and Military Firefighters of Paraíba (ASPRA-PB), the party took place in the District of Lagoa de Dentro, when two men started an argument. In the confusion, one of them drew a gun from the waist of the other, who was a plainclothes policeman, and fired two shots in the air.

According to Lira, the two were removed from the party in handcuffs and taken to the Military Police Battalion in the city of Guarabira.

In the images released by the official transmission of the Municipality of Duas Estradas, it is possible to see that, after the shots, all the people present run towards the exits of the place. Frightened, singer Danieze Santiago stops singing and runs towards the backstage of the stage. The singer’s band also left the space.

The production team of Danieze reported that, despite the scare, the show was only suspended for 5 minutes, until the suspects were identified and arrested. The presentation took place normally after the event.

In a statement, the Municipality of Duas Estradas regretted the situation and said that “the Military Police and the private security hired acted energetically to control the situation and guide those involved”. The agency highlighted the commitment to the safety of the events, “which have a vast contingent of security professionals and civil firefighters”.

