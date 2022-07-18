Darlan Romani fifth at Oregon Athletics World Championships | athletics

Brazil had its first big medal chance at the Oregon Athletics World Cup this Sunday. Current indoor world champion and number 4 in the ranking, Darlan Romani was the national hope in a high technical level competition. The Brazilian did well, made 21.92m in his best shot, but finished fifth.

– Today was not a good day. You have to assume when you don’t do a good test. Worst of all is knowing that I could be on the podium once again. I don’t even know what to say. The head is a snowball. It’s hard here. I still don’t know the technical errors I had, but it’s getting right now.

The party was all from the United States, which dominated the podium for the first time in history. Two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser set the championship record (22.94m) and took gold. Joe Kovacs, with 22.89m, took silver. The surprise came with Josh Awotunde (22.24m), who achieved the best mark of his career to take the bronze.

On the first pitch, Darlan made 21.69m and finished the round in fourth, behind the three Americans. Joe Kovacs led the race with 22.63m. Josh Awotunde achieved the best mark of his career (22.24m) and was in second place. Olympic champion Ryan Crouser was third with 22.21m.

On the second pitch, Crouser made 22.71m, jumped into the lead and put pressure on his opponents. Darlan improved, reaching 21.90m, but he was fourth. On the third pitch, Darlan burned, but his opponents did not improve the marks and everything remained the same (1st Crouser – 22.71m; 2nd Kovacs – 22.63m; 3rd – Awotunde – 22.24m; 4th – Darlan – 21.90m; 5th – Tom Walsh – 21.49m).

On the fourth pitch, Darlan improved his mark again, but not enough to enter the medal zone. With 21.92m, he followed behind the three Americans. On the fifth pitch, Darlan made 21.32m and was passed by Tom Walsh, from New Zealand, who made 22.08m. Awotunde improved his shot, went to 22.29m and moved up the line for Darlan to attempt a medal. Gold also got harder because Crouser was 22.94m and broke the championship record. Kovacs followed in second, but rose to 22.89m.

On the sixth pitch, the Brazilian burned and waved goodbye to the medal fight. Walsh also failed to improve his mark, and the dispute was between the three Americans. None of the three improved their marks and Crouser secured the world title for the first time.

Alison dos Santos in the 400m hurdles final

If on the undercard it looked like Alison took a walk in the park, on the semifinals it looked like he was on the undercard. At no time was the spot in the final at risk and in the last meters the Brazilian slowed down to the point of almost trotting. With a time of 47.85, he won the second heat and sealed his place in the decision.

– The idea was to do a good test, a controlled test, without going crazy, without letting go too soon. We came, made a good rhythm in the race. I arrived on the straight, I saw that I was calm, that I could come loose, I came loose to save as much as possible for the final. Just like I’m saving up, everyone who will reach the final wants to reach the best stage to fight for the gold. Eight go to the final, three win medals, but only one wins the championship.

The final will be played next Tuesday and there is a great expectation for a medal. Alison has won all five competitions she has competed in this year and still has the best record of the season.

First race of the day, the men’s marathon had three Brazilian participants, but all eyes were on Danielzinho. Although he was not favorite for the podium, he could fight for a medal. And that’s what he did. With 2 hours 07 minutes and 35 seconds, he was eighth in the competition, even though he ran with an open wound in his foot for most of the course.

João Márcio Leão also had a good race and finished 21st, with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes and 43 seconds. Paulo Roberto de Paula was 37th, with 2 hours, 13 minutes and 39 seconds.

Final hope, Rafael Pereira was unable to have a good performance in the first heat. The Brazilian started very well, but the excess speed seems to have derailed the race and he knocked over the first obstacle, losing precious time. With 13.46 seconds, he finished fourth in the heat and 17th overall. If he had repeated the qualifying time (13s23), he would have taken the second spot in the heat.

In the second heat, Eduardo Rodrigues clocked 13s62 and ended up in eighth, also outside the semifinals. Time gave the Brazilian the 21st position overall.

Tabata Vitorino participated in the second heat and finished sixth, with 52s17. Although he didn’t take the direct spot to the semifinals (the first three followed automatically), he did a good enough time to be among the best.

However, the same did not happen with Tiffani Marinho, who also finished sixth, in the sixth heat, but the time of 52.80 was not enough to advance. She finished 35th overall. In the men’s, Lucas Carvalho clocked 47s53 and was also out of the semifinals. He was sixth in the sixth heat and 38th overall.

