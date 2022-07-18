Date Com: check the cut-off dates to invest in companies in July and earn with dividends

“Dividend” questions

O InfoMoney spoke with Sergio Biz, an analyst focused on dividends and partner at GuiaInvest, about some recurring doubts about ‘data com’ and ‘data ex’ among passive income investors. See below:

IM: Why is the com date so important for the dividend-seeking investor?

Sergio Biz – The date with indicates the last day that the shareholder is entitled to receive the earnings (dividends or interest on equity) that are being announced. If the shareholder buys and keeps the shares in the portfolio until the date com, he will be entitled to receive the proceeds on the agreed date.

If the shareholder sells shares before the ‘com date’ or buys shares after the ‘com date’, he will not be entitled to receive the earnings announced at that time.

For example: if the ‘date com’ of a share was on January 10th, the investor would need to have the shares in his portfolio until the end of January 10th to be entitled to receive that announced earnings.

IM: What is ‘ex data’ and what happens to the stock price?

Sergio Biz – The ‘ex date’ indicates the moment from which the shareholder is no longer entitled to receive the announced earnings.

For example: if the ‘ex date’ is January 11th, anyone who buys the shares after January 11th is no longer entitled to receive the announced dividends or interest on equity.

On the ‘ex date’ the share price undergoes a readjustment. This is because the money paid in the form of earnings leaves the company’s cash, as a result, equity decreases and market value falls. For this reason, on the ex-date, the share price is automatically readjusted.

The adjustment is always proportional to the amount paid in earnings. For example, if a share is worth R$10 and R$1 of earnings will be paid for each outstanding share, from the ‘ex-date’ the share price will be adjusted to R$9.

IM: What is the most common mistake an investor should avoid with ‘data com’ and ‘data ex’?

Sergio Biz – A mistake many investors make is to buy a stock that will pay a certain dividend and sell the stock on the ex date, believing they are getting cash from the dividend for free.

These investors are generally unaware of the share price readjustment on the ex date. Whoever does this tends to go from zero to zero and may even have a loss, because the share may have a devaluation on the ex date.

To speculate on distributed dividends makes no sense. The best strategy is to invest in companies that are able to pay dividends consistently and sustainably over the long term. If the company is efficient, over time its profits will grow and so will its dividends. In this way, the reinvestment of dividends generates a compound interest effect on the portfolio that will allow equity to increase exponentially over the years.