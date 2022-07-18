Defender finds faults at Hospital da Mulher, where Bezerra worked | Brazil

Playback: Google Maps Facade of the Hospital da Mulher, in São João de Meriti, in Baixa Fluminense

The Public Defender’s Office of Rio reported, this Monday (18), that it found several flaws in an inspection at the Heloneida Studart State Hospital, the Women’s Hospital, in São João de Meriti, last Thursday (14). Problems were pointed out in updating the surgery book and in complying with the Companion Law. On the 10th, the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31, was arrested in the unit, accused of sexually abusing a patient in the delivery room.

According to the agency, among the problems identified, “failures in the process of filling in the data from the surgical center book with information on the procedures performed there and problems regarding the storage of patient documentation”, says the statement from the Public Defender’s Office. .

According to the defender Thaísa Guerreiro, coordinator of Health at the Defender’s Office, “it was possible to verify that the protocols, flows and work processes need to be improved in the unit. instructed the father to leave the operating room, even though the child remained inside the room (as informed), it demonstrates, in itself, that important violations of women’s sexual and reproductive rights are being naturalized, which is unacceptable”.

The defender also recalled that Brazil was already warned in the last report of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights by the high number of cesarean sections with over-medication that increase the risk to the health and lives of women, in addition to other practices of institutional obstetric violence, perpetrated and tolerated. by public agents, as is the case. The IACHR has warned that Brazil, including the State of Rio de Janeiro, must ensure a prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigation of incidents of obstetric violence and medical malpractice, ensuring the investigation of all potentially responsible parties and, as appropriate, your judgment and penalty.

“Exactly for this reason, the Public Defender’s Office of the State of Rio follows the case, and works so that the flows, work processes, protocols and policies of humanization and training, especially for the male medical team, are improved at Hospital da Mulher and other maternity hospitals. public in the state”, he said.

The defender says that the next step now is to forward the report with the identified nonconformities to the Health Foundation and the State Department of Health (SES).

“The surgery book is not created in real time, in which the procedures are performed in the surgical center. Its completion is carried out with a lag of months through data extracted from loose paper sheets that do not guarantee the security of the information. there is a risk of information being lost on surgical procedures performed in the maternity ward. This fragility can instill a sense of impunity, which can encourage acts like that”, he highlighted.

O GLOBO asked the state Department of Health for a position on the flaws pointed out by the Public Defender’s Office.

