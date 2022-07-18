Deforestation in 2021 increased by 20%, according to a MapBiomas survey | Environment

Deforestation in the country increased by 20% in 2021, according to the Annual Report on Deforestation in Brazil (RAD), by MapBiomas. Survey data indicate that we lost 16,557 km² of native vegetation cover in all biomes.

In the last three years (2019-2021), Brazil has lost almost a state of Rio de Janeiro of native vegetation. The average speed of deforestation in the country also increased: from 0.16 hectares per day for each event detected in 2020, to 0.18.

In the Amazon alone, 111.6 hectares were deforested per hour or 1.9 hectares per minute, which is equivalent to about 18 trees per second, the document warns.

Agriculture was responsible for almost all deforestation in the country, with percentages above 97%. Other relevant vectors, according to the RAD, are mining, mining, urban sprawl and other causes. “97% of deforestation in general happened due to the conversion of the forest for agricultural activity, whether livestock or agriculture. Then comes mining, the second big reason.

Deforestation alerts that cross rural properties that are in the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR) correspond to 77% of the total area.

“3 out of every 4 deforestation detected in Brazil, you can identify a person responsible, because it is in the register (CAR). So should have the actions on them. What we see is that the management of the environmental agency at the federal level does not have the will to face this problem head on”, explains Tasso Azevedo, coordinator of MapBiomas.

Amazon: 59% of the area deforested

The Amazon concentrated 59% of the deforested area and 66.8% of deforestation alerts in 2021. In second place comes the Cerrado, followed by the Caatinga.

“More than 997 thousand hectares of native vegetation were destroyed last year – an increase of almost 15% compared to the 851 thousand hectares deforested in 2020, which, in turn, had already represented a 10% increase in relation to the 771 thousand hectares deforestation in 2019”, points out the report.

Amazon and Cerrado represent 89.2% of the deforested area in 2021. Adding the Caatinga, the three biomes accounted for 96.2% of the losses.