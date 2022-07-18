DF bet hits five tens and earns BRL 70,500

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on DF bet hits five tens and earns BRL 70,500 3 Views

posted on 07/17/2022 17:58 / updated on 07/17/2022 18:11

(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)


(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Nobody hit the six dozen of the Mega-Sena 2501 contest, drawn on Saturday (16/7), and the prize accumulated to R$ 9 million. However, a bet from the Federal District hit the beam, hit the corner, and guaranteed R$ 70,500 for a lucky person.


The bet from Brasilia was made on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. In addition to her, 29 other lucky ones also guessed five dozen and took BRL 70,500 each, while 2,300 people guessed four numbers and took BRL 1,200 each.

Check out the winning bets here.

The numbers drawn were 11, 27, 32, 40, 58 and 59. The next Mega-Sena contest will be held on Wednesday (7/20).

How to play?

Mega-Sena pays the jackpot to whoever hits the six numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching four or five numbers among the 60 available on the betting wheel. To make the dream of winning the millions come true, it is necessary to mark from six to 15 numbers on the wheel, being able to let the system choose the numbers, the so-called Surpresinha, or to compete with the same bet for two, four or eight consecutive contests, game known as Teimosinha.

Bets can be placed on lotteries and on the bank’s website.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Is it possible to cancel the INSS payroll loan?

Did you apply for the INSS payroll loan but regret it or no longer need …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved