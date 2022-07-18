DF bet hits five tens and earns BRL 70,500

posted on 07/17/2022 17:58 / updated on 07/17/2022 18:11



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Nobody hit the six dozen of the Mega-Sena 2501 contest, drawn on Saturday (16/7), and the prize accumulated to R$ 9 million. However, a bet from the Federal District hit the beam, hit the corner, and guaranteed R$ 70,500 for a lucky person.





The bet from Brasilia was made on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. In addition to her, 29 other lucky ones also guessed five dozen and took BRL 70,500 each, while 2,300 people guessed four numbers and took BRL 1,200 each.

Check out the winning bets here.

The numbers drawn were 11, 27, 32, 40, 58 and 59. The next Mega-Sena contest will be held on Wednesday (7/20).

How to play?



Mega-Sena pays the jackpot to whoever hits the six numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching four or five numbers among the 60 available on the betting wheel. To make the dream of winning the millions come true, it is necessary to mark from six to 15 numbers on the wheel, being able to let the system choose the numbers, the so-called Surpresinha, or to compete with the same bet for two, four or eight consecutive contests, game known as Teimosinha.

Bets can be placed on lotteries and on the bank’s website.