Didi is the third Brazilian champion of the NBA Summer League | nba

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the New York Knicks 85-77 on Sunday to become champions of the Las Vegas Summer League. With that, Didi became the third Brazilian to win the competition, equaling the feat of Cristiano Felício (Chicago Bulls, 2016) and Bruno Caboclo (Memphis Grizzlies, 2019).
Didi in action for the NBA Summer League — Photo: Getty images
– I’m too happy! No words to say what I’m feeling right now… We came to the Summer League very focused, the team grew throughout the tournament and the union of this group was fundamental for us to arrive today in conditions to fight for this ring. I want to thank everyone, there were many messages of affection and support, and dedicate this title to my family, my friends and the basketball fans in Brazil. This is a very important achievement for our country,” he said.
The competition is disputed by young people looking for space in the main squads of the NBA and by players who already have a guaranteed contract, but the franchises choose to shoot or work on some specific point of the game.
Didi leaves the competition with a positive balance. He played four of the team’s five games in the competition and averaged 14.9 minutes of play. This is the Brazilian’s second participation in the tournament. In 2019, he reached the semifinals with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Didi is champion of the NBA Summer League — Photo: Getty images
7/8 – Portland Trail Blazers 78 x 81 Detroit Pistons
7/9 – New Orleans Pelicans 68×85 Portland Trail Blazers
7/11 – New York Knicks 77 x 88 Portland Trail Blazers
7/14 – Portland Trail Blazers 85 x 77 Houston Rockets
7/17 – Portland Trail Blazers 85 x 77 New York Knicks