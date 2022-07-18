“Do not use my name and image to promote your candidacy and party”

The singer says, in a post on Twitter, that she is not a supporter of the party and that she does not accept that the acronym uses her name to promote candidacies of the legends.

The singer Anitta returned to make publications about politics on social networks. This Saturday (16), she confirmed that she will vote for Lula in the presidential elections, but assured that she is not a PT member and stated that she does not authorize the use of her image to promote the PT or any party candidate.

“This year my focus is to do my part to avoid this possible re-election nightmare. in a post on Twitter.

The singer also said that she will use her platforms to do what she can to bring more visibility to Lula, but that she is not yet ready to declare support for other candidates: “And you can curse me for not wanting to go along with the herd doesn’t. I just do what I want when I want. Then I’ll study the candidates for governor, deputies, etc., and draw my own conclusions”, declared the artist.

After the declarations of support for Lula in recent days, Anitta was invited to lunch at the politician’s house. In interaction on social networks this weekend, sociologist Rosângela Silva, better known as Janja, Lula’s wife, talked to the singer and discussed the menu of this possible meeting. The singer continues on a tour in Europe, but does not fail to interact with Brazilian fans and show how her routine is going on the European continent.