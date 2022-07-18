“Doubt it won’t”; Barcellos resumes conversations by striker and stirs up Internacional fans on the web

Internacional drew with Athletico Paranaense this Saturday (16). The team led by Mano Menezes has had a good season so far. Mano’s arrival transformed the environment and completely changed Colorado’s situation for the season. Inter is today one of the best teams in Brazil.

But it is undeniable that this cast still lacks pieces, and the board knows that. That’s because Alessandro Barcelos, a member of Inter’s top management, has already made it clear that Colorado’s priority in this transfer period is to bring Mano Menezes a number 9, and the name on the agenda in the ‘backstage’ is Benedetto, from Boca Juniors.

After some conversations during the week that discouraged the fan and the board, journalist Lucas Collar, from the portal Vozes do Gigante, reported that Inter resumed negotiations for the striker and asked the fans not to ‘throw in the towel’ in the player’s case. The statement was enough to ‘fire’ fans on the web.

One of the netizens made a ‘thread’ where he lists several reasons for Benedetto to arrive at Internacional: “I’ll give my 5 cents on why I doubt Benedetto will NOT come: Inter needs to bring a player who plays a role on and off the field. 2 questions, in single player: 1: technical benefit (goals); 2: politician. Alessandro (Club manager) knows he can no longer bet on 9“, said the netizen.

For this fan, in addition to ‘plugging the hole’ of shirt number 9, the arrival of Benedetto would bring morale to Barcellos, who seeks to be reelected in the position of Inter. Therefore, it is expected that the manager will do everything to close the contract of the striker: “It’s a contract that kills 2 birds with one stone, and in my opinion, the only viable one.“, concluded the fan.