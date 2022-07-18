Eddie Vedder kicks out woman after assault at Pearl Jam concert

Pearl Jam’s concert in Zurich, Switzerland, featured a red card from Eddie Vedder to a female spectator. The woman allegedly assaulted a man who was filming the performance, which took place on June 23.

The band was performing the song “Animal” when the frontman saw the violent reaction. The situation was recorded on video and transcribed by Loudwire. Vedder stopped the song and addressed the two.

“Turn on the lights, please. I saw everything, I know he was bothering her. You were upset that he filmed all the time. Was it the entire show or just now? Well when did I see? All the time? Yes, you’re filming everyone. I know it upsets you, but you can’t hit him in the back of the head, even if you’re a woman. You can be strong. Stop attacking him. You’re out. We do not allow violence. Sorry, miss, we don’t admit that. You could have waved at me and warned, I was looking right in your direction. I’m sorry, it’s not cool, we don’t tolerate aggression. Sorry.”

The moment can be seen below.

This isn’t the first time Eddie has taken this step. In 2016, the singer had already invited a young man to withdraw from the concert in the American city of Wrigley Field after he had intimidated a woman with a raised finger. Remember by clicking here.

Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder on the road

Pearl Jam continues to tour Europe until the end of the month. In September, he performs another leg of the tour promoting the album “Gigaton” across North America.

Following, Eddie Vedder resumes solo shows, promoting the album “Earthling”, released this year.

