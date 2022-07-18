Eduardo Baptista appears as favorite to replace Roberto Fernandes ahead of Náutico | nautical

right after the resignation of coach Roberto Fernandes , Náutico has already started the search for a replacement. On Monday afternoon, the board will have a meeting to deal with the matter, but initially a name appears as a favorite to assume the position: Eduardo Baptista.

Fired from Juventude a little less than a month ago, the 50-year-old coach was champion of Pernambuco and the 2014 Northeast Cup for Sport.

Coach Eduardo Baptista during Juventude training session — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude

In his curriculum, he also accumulates works for Fluminense, Ponte Preta, Palmeiras, Athletico Paranaense, Coritiba, Vila Nova, CSA, Remo and Mirassol, where he was a semifinalist of the 2020 Paulista Championship and won the title of the D Series last year.

At Juventude, he was fired after 13 games in the Brazilian Championship, when he accumulated just two wins, four draws and seven defeats. A use of only 25.6%.

Wanted by the report geEduardo Baptista said that he has not yet received any official proposal from Náutico, but that he has heard “probings”.

– Officially nobody said anything. There are people who say I’m being probed, but officially there was no contact – he said quickly.

With the dismissal of Roberto Fernandes, Náutico goes to its fourth coach of the year. Before, the club had already fired Hélio dos Anjos and Felipe Conceição. The team is in 18th place in Serie B, inside the relegation zone, with 18 points.