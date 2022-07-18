Eliana leaves Silvio Santos after years, confirms departure from SBT

Eliana explained why she left Silvio Santos’ SBT years ago

Eliana has a success story in the broadcasting Silvio Santosthis is because, after so many years on the channel, his program is now synonymous with success and is one of the pillars of Sundays SBT.

But there was a time when she felt the need to leave Silvio Santos’ station and because of that, she signed with Record. In an interview for PodDelas, with Boo Unzueta and Tata Estaniecki, the blonde commented on how this transition was.

“When I moved to family audiences, to Sunday shows, I had to adapt to speaking to a new audience,” she said. In addition, Eliana highlighted that she was very careful with her children’s audience. “I never wanted them to learn to speak wrong. The clothes I wore, I had a size, sensuality couldn’t exist. They didn’t match up, when you talk to a child, you’re in the child’s universe, period”, she said.

So when her story with children ended, she needed to go to therapy to understand this audience shift. “My therapist would say, ‘You don’t talk to the kids anymore. Release that woman’. It was this exercise, for me to relax, to understand that I had a space for women and I could speak with them properly because I was that woman”, said Eliana.

RETURN TO SBT

But, years later, she was rehired by SBT. Silvio Santos left the doors open for the blonde and when he had the opportunity, he called her back to the channel. Eliana accepted and with that, she took her show on Sundays and is still on the show today, being successful and catching the public’s attention.

It is worth remembering that, alongside Celso Portiolli, his program commands the good audience on the channel’s Sundays.