Ellen Jabour becomes a meme when criticizing Roger Waters’ political tone in concerts

Ellen Jabour, Roger Waters and Rage Against the Machine
Ellen Jabour criticized singer Roger Waters and the band Rage Against the Machine for political demonstrations during concert (photo: Marcus Santiago/Divulgacao David Furts/AFP GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Trixie Textor)

The presenter and former MTV VJ, Ellen Jabour, is among the most talked about topics on social networks this Monday morning (7/18). That’s because she said she was against concerts with political manifestations. The famous even said that she had a bad experience at the show of ex-Pink Floyd, Roger Waters.

“It was u”, said the presenter, explaining that she sees the shows as a moment of unification and not of segregation. “The mood gets really bad as people think differently from each other and start to get weird, and even attack each other!”, she tweeted.

She was commenting on an article in Rolling Stones magazine, which spoke of fans of the band Rage Against the Machine who complained about the group’s positioning in a show in the United States. During the presentation, the group showed messages related to the end of Law Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to abortion in the country.

“Forced birth in a country where maternal mortality is two to three times higher for black women than for white women. Forced birth in a country where armed violence is the leading cause of death among children and adolescents. Abort the Supreme Court,” says the Supreme Court. one of the snippets.

The presenter’s positioning soon went viral and was criticized by fans of both Pink Floyd and Rage Against the Machine, making the bands also among the most talked about topics.

Roger Waters highlighted political positioning

In early July, Roger Waters reaffirmed that his show is a political demonstration. At the opening of the first show of his new This Is Not a Drill tour, which took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the message was displayed “if you’re one of those people who says ‘I love Pink Floyd, but I don’t support Roger’s political views’ , you can fuck off and go to the bar now” on the screen, along with the message asking the audience not to film and photograph the performance.

It is worth noting that in 2018, while in So Paulo, Waters displayed the message “EleNo” on the screen of almost a thousand square meters and called the then candidate for the presidency of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) a fascist. The singer’s action divided the Brazilian public.

