Ellen Jabour is furious with Roger Waters’ political engagement on the show and is detonated on the networks

Model said she didn’t like to see the rock legend’s political stance during concert

247 – Model Ellen Jabour was heavily criticized on the networks after charging artists to be “exempt” in their shows.

She shared a Rolling Stone story about the political tone of the band Rage Against the Machine and criticized the group’s political engagement, citing Roger Waters’ stance as a negative example.

Netizens highlighted the model’s lack of coherence, as both Waters and the band Rage Against the Machine always used a critical tone in their songs.

Where have you seen Roger Waters talk about politics, right? He was always a romantic singer. — Ricardo Pereira (@ricardope) July 18, 2022

Loved? Look at the lyrics of the band haha. I’m a brother with a furious mind⁰Action must be taken⁰We don’t need the key, we’ll break in⁰Something must be done⁰About vengeance, a badge and a gun⁰’Cause I’ll rip the mic, rip the stage, rip the system⁰I was born to rage against ’em CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — Thiago Amparo (@thiamparo) July 18, 2022

Ah My daughter for the love of God, sit there calmly, take a deep breath and pay attention to the lyrics of the band’s song. — Joanna Maranhao (@Jujuca1987) July 18, 2022

Thinking about the guy who leaves the house thinking that the band called HATE AGAINST THE SYSTEM is from a group of programmers who hate Windows, you know — William DeLucca (@delucca) July 18, 2022

