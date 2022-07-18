Ellen Jabour is furious with Roger Waters’ political engagement on the show and is detonated on the networks

Model said she didn’t like to see the rock legend’s political stance during concert
247 – Model Ellen Jabour was heavily criticized on the networks after charging artists to be “exempt” in their shows.
She shared a Rolling Stone story about the political tone of the band Rage Against the Machine and criticized the group’s political engagement, citing Roger Waters’ stance as a negative example.
Netizens highlighted the model’s lack of coherence, as both Waters and the band Rage Against the Machine always used a critical tone in their songs.
Look:
