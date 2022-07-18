Embraer’s Eve shows ‘flying car’ cabin scheduled for 2026

A subsidiary of Embraer, Eve Holding today unveiled the first cabin mock-up and the current design phase of its eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing Vehicle) project, the “flying car”. The presentation took place at the Farnborough Airshow, one of the world’s largest events in the aerospace industry, which takes place in England.

“This mock-up brilliantly embodies the cabin concept that we have co-created with potential users for years. We recently received advice from our advisory board and will now be able to show it to other stakeholders at the Farnborough Airshow. Our solutions have been designed considering needs market essentials such as accessibility, security, sustainability and ticket price. It is always gratifying when we reach this stage of the program”, says Flavia Ciaccia, Vice President of User Experience at Eve.

The model will be presented at the ‘Fly the Future’ exhibition, which will take place at the Embraer pavilion, between the 18th and 22nd of this month. The company will also reveal to the public the concepts of its sustainable aircraft. Along with the mock-up experience, visitors will also be able to explore external features of eVTOL through augmented reality technology. The company’s flying car is estimated to come into operation in 2026, offering sustainable flights at a lower cost.

As part of product development, the company also introduced the current vehicle design, which uses a conventional wing and tail instead of the canard of the previous configuration. The eight rotors are fixed around the wing, providing vertical take-off and landing capability as well as safety and reliability in a simple and intuitive lift and cruise design.

André Stein, co-CEO of Eve, adds: “Our teams have been working hard to create the best solutions for the global urban air mobility environment. Our aviation experience through Embraer not only gives us confidence that we are on the right path, but it also puts us at the forefront of the market. We are accelerating our engagement with investors and evolving in the maturity of the project.”