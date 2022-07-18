Emilia Clarke reports the sequelae of the two aneurysms she suffered

Emilia Clarke, 35, suffered two aneurysms between 2011 and 2013 and makes it clear that she was lucky to be alive and able to speak.

However, the actress declared that she has a part of her brain that ‘no longer exists’ and reported being lucky to be able to continue doing her job. “It was just the most excruciating pain, massive vomiting, trying to regain consciousness. I kept saying my lines from the show (‘Game of Thrones’) in my head. If you’re vomiting and you have a headache, that’s not good for your brain I was 22 (when I had my first aneurysm) but it was useful to have ‘Game of Thrones’ to sweep me up and give me that purpose,” she said in an interview with the BBC Sunday Morning yesterday.

Recovered, Clarke admitted that the aneurysms permanently affected her life. “There’s an amount of my brain that is no longer usable, and it’s remarkable that I’m able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my completely normal life with absolutely no repercussions. I’m in the very, very, very small minority. of people who can survive it,” he said.

Emilia stated that she was impressed with how extraordinary the human body is after seeing the test results. “It actually lacks a little bit (of the brain), which always makes me laugh! Because in cases of strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it disappears. our brains actually use”, he finally points out.

In 2019, the 35-year-old artist founded the charity SameYou for people who have suffered brain injuries, just like her, and focuses on her own emotional and mental recovery. In 2020, she received the American Brain Foundation’s Public Leadership in Neurology Award for her efforts in neurorehabilitation awareness.