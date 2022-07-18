Ex-BBB Vyni loses role in independent film after asking for absurd salary

Vyni lost the opportunity to act for the first time after demanding R$ 80 thousand in fee for participation in an independent feature (Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo)

vyni lost his first opportunity to start an acting career after asking for an absurd amount to act in an independent feature starring Zezé Motta. According to columnist Gabriel Perline, from IGthe amount requested by the ex-“Big Brother Brasil 22” was three times greater than that of the veteran.

With no experience in acting, Vyni declared that she would only accept to make her debut if she received R$ 80,000 for her participation. According to the journalist, this would be the amount referring to the payment to three actors of “Janelas…”, a film by the playwright and filmmaker Luciano Santiagowhich already has Georgina Castro (“A Place in the Sun”), Luiz Carlos Vasconcellos (“Mother’s Love”) and Sérgio Menezes (“The More Life, the Better!”).

The offer made to Vyni was R$ 30,000, with transportation, lodging and meals paid for by the production. He would still be under the care of the director, who has more than two decades of experience treating actors, to prepare for the role. Deto, a role designed for the ex-brother. Although he has already confessed that he had the desire to act, the value far above average ended up making it impossible to hire the ex-brother.

The feature, which is based on the book of the same name by Santiago, tells the story of Laura, a woman with memory lapses, who doesn’t know if she is a doctor or a dancer. In order not to forget her own identity, her friends, Glória, Simone and Deto, help Laura to revisit her trajectory.