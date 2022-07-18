Ex-BBB Vyni speaks out on social media after controversy over film fee | BBB



Ex-BBB Vyni speaks out after controversy involving film fee

Rio – Former participant of “BBB 22”, Vyni, used social networks, on Sunday, to defend himself against accusations that he would have charged a fee greater than that of actress Zezé Motta to participate in a national film. On Instagram, the influencer denied the information and said that he would participate in the work “even for free”.

“I never demanded any fee. I never asked triple the value of any of the actors. Negotiation of fees is not even for me. I’m being attacked for something I didn’t even know”, began the ex-brother. “If I could make a movie for free, I would. And that’s what I said when I received the invitation: I would do it even for free! I never imagined having this opportunity in my life and I’m living my best moment”, he said.

Then, Vyni praised Zezé Motta and denied feeling more important than her. “Imagining that one day I would receive so much love is healing me from various pains from my past and making me a new Vyni. Zezé is an icon, infinitely bigger than me (there is no comparison), and besides wanting to have the honor recording with her, I also want to learn, and if I could, I would pay to be by her side”, he added.

“What came to me, through the advisory team, was that at the moment it was not feasible to participate, due to other contracts and the fact that I need to professionalize beforehand and exercise such a beautiful profession. That’s what came to me. That’s what I learned. I never knew about any of Zezé’s cache values. Even so, I continued and continue to insist that I want to make my dream come true”, he explained.

In the end, the influencer publicly apologized to the actress for the inconvenience caused by those who spread the value of her cache and thanked the fans for their support. “I sincerely apologize on behalf of everyone to Zezé, for having this value exposed by heartless people who want to try to harm those who are just trying to make a living. I recognize Zezé’s value to our culture and I know how much this woman is worth. much more for Brazil. And, my people, thank you so much for everything you are doing for me, I continue to receive a lot of love from you and I hope I don’t disappoint bringing you many joys every day”, he concluded.