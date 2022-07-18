Extreme heat wave hits Western Europe and leaves hundreds of deaths

Forest fires cause evacuation of thousands of people in France and Spain. UK on alert for high temperatures

By Guillermo Martinez

JERTE, Spain (Reuters) – Authorities in southern Europe struggled on Sunday to control massive wildfires in countries including Spain, Greece and France, with hundreds of deaths attributed to a rise in temperatures that scientists say is consistent with climate change.

In Spain, helicopters poured water on the flames as temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius and often mountainous terrain made it difficult for firefighters to work.

Shocked residents watching thick clouds of smoke rising in the Jerte Valley in the west of the central region said the heat was making their formerly green and cool homes look more like Spain’s semi-arid south.

“Climate change affects everyone,” said resident Miguel Ángel Tamayo.

A study published in June in the journal Environmental Research: Climate concluded that climate change is highly likely to be making heat waves worse.

At least 1,000 deaths have been attributed to the heat wave in Portugal and Spain so far. Temperatures in Spain reached 45.7 degrees Celsius during the heat wave that lasts for nearly a week.

Spain’s climate agency issued temperature alerts for Sunday, with highs of 42 degrees Celsius predicted for Aragon, Navarra and La Rioja in the north. He said the heat wave would end on Monday, but warned that temperatures would remain “abnormally high”.

Fires were raging in several other regions, such as Castile and Leon, in central Spain, and Galicia, in the north, on Sunday afternoon. In Malaga, a province in southern Spain, forest fires burned overnight, affecting residents near Mijas, a popular town for tourists from northern Europe.

In France, forest fires have spread across more than 11,000 hectares in the southwestern Gironde region and more than 14,000 people have been evacuated, regional officials said Sunday afternoon.

More than 1,200 firefighters were trying to control the blaze, officials said in a statement.

France has issued red alerts, as wide as possible, for several regions, urging residents to be “extremely vigilant”.

In Italy, where there have been minor fires in recent days, meteorologists expect temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in several regions in the coming days.

Similar temperatures are expected for the UK on Monday and Tuesday, which would beat Cambridge’s previous official record of 38.7 degrees Celsius in 2019.

Portugal’s health ministry said Saturday night that 659 people had died from the heat wave in the past seven days, most of them elderly. He also said that the peak of the week was 440 deaths on Thursday, when temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius in several regions and 47 degrees at a weather station in the district of Vizeu, in the central region of the country.

In Spain, there were 360 ​​heat-related deaths as of Saturday, according to figures from the Carlos III Health Institute.

(Reporting by Guillermo Martinez, Layli Foroudi, Sergio Goncalves, Jessica Jones, Renee Maltezou, Jon Nazca and Mariano Valladolid)

