F edits Avengers scenes with Deadpool, and you won’t be able to “unsee” anymore

Looking forward to seeing Deadpool meet the heroes of the Avengers team, a fan edited iconic scenes from the group of heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the presence of Bullseye. The video was posted on reddit and takes about three minutes. Despite being far from official, it gives a taste of what the anti-hero’s partnership with the Avengers team would be like – in addition to making the scenes more comical. Watch the creation in the player below:

As you can see in the edition, the author of this true work took scenes from several Avengers films. Even characters like Ant-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy are present. The final part, in particular, is the one that shows Deadpool’s shooting skills, which would certainly make it difficult for Loki to fake his death. The conclusion is that the talkative Bullseye works inserted in parts of the Avengers.