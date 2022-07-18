Falcão quotes interview in ‘Fantástico’ and rebuts Allan Jesus: ‘You don’t need it, but the boy did’

New manager of Luva de Pedreiro’s career, Falcão posted a series of stories to be aware of what Allan Jesus might say in this Sunday’s ‘Fantástico’. Globo confirmed that the injunction obtained by the former influencer agent fell and that the content barred two weeks ago will be broadcast this Sunday.

Falcão stated that he believes that Allan’s argument in the interview given to the program will be the same presented in an interview with journalist Rica Perronifrom a possible enticement of the young man to a break with Allan, who told Rica that an agency representing the futsal legend approached him offering a contract of R$ 8 thousand.

+ See the step by step of the controversy

Falcão and Allan Jesus are debating the topic on the internet (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Falcão says he asked for the prints from the person responsible for exchanging messages and pointed out what, according to him, would be contradictions in Allan’s arguments. The former athlete treated Allan’s features with irony and spoke of the supposed value offered by the partner company.

– I asked the marketing team for these messages because that’s what he used in the podcast. By the way, their expressions are very cute, he makes a very interesting face. I should have accepted, Allan (the proposal) because he wouldn’t have only R$ 7500 in his account. If you had accepted, sometimes it’s little for you, but for him it was a lot. He could have more money in the account, he said.

– About recording with him (Gluva) would be a pleasure. I would record with him, things that a lot of people have tried and he can’t (due to Allan’s refusals). In fact, it didn’t close with us or anyone else. There were several companies that you denied. You don’t have to, but the boy did. Who knows then he would have more than R$7500 in his accounts-she concluded.

Falcão denied that he would not ask for an injunction to stop what Allan could say in ‘Fantástico’ and that he will only deal with the matter in court.

– The messages he read from a super natural conversation of a negotiation. He stayed three weeks after the injunction to think about it. The guy is a genius. ‘Ah, but Falcão, aren’t you going to ask for an injunction?’ The more he talks, the better. Whoever speaks the truth does not need memory. Who needs three weeks to think, and to think that was better to keep quiet at home.

– As of today I don’t talk about it anymore, now it’s judicially. He’s going to have to prove all that he’s done. Now let’s get serious about this too because if I don’t have these proofs… Can you imagine if he turns all this into truth? – concludes.