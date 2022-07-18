False doctor who attended a hospital in Ceará is PM; find out how he acted for the scam – Security

The man suspected of illegally practicing medicine, in a health unit in Paraibapa, west coast of Ceará, is a soldier of the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE). Khlisto Sanderson Ibiapino de Albuquerque, 34, was arrested on Saturday night (16) and released hours later, in custody hearing.

The report of Northeast diary he had exclusive access to the modus operandi adopted by the soldier to pass himself off as a doctor. The man would have gotten the vacancy through a whatsapp group and said he knew he could not practice medicine in Brazil.

The report also found that the Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) was in favor of granting provisional freedom to the custodian. The Court ruled that imprisonment is an extreme measure and that it would be disproportionate to the conduct of the defendant. In the decision, the judge suspended the effect of the act, granted freedom and waived the payment of bail.

The Military Police reported in a statement that “the police officer in question is on leave from his activities for medical treatment. Currently, he is in the aggregate situation because he has been in this condition for more than a year”. added.

In this context, PMCE produces a report to open a disciplinary procedure with the Comptroller General of Discipline (CGD) against the agent.

The suspect’s defense claimed that he has a lawful occupation and fixed residence, currently living in Rio Grande do Norte. It is stated in the decision rendered at the 12th Regional Nucleus, Judicial Duty District in the Interior of the State, that the PM must appear in court every three months.

SCAM DETAILS

When arrested, Khlisto presented the police with his PMCE functional card and said he was aware that he did not have a license to practice medicine in Brazil. He told the police that he would have studied medicine abroad, precisely in Paraguay, and that, through a Whatsapp group, he got a place to replace an on-call doctor at the Public Hospital of Paraipaba.

The soldier says he did not revalidate the course to work in Brazil

In the suspect’s version, he did not have access to the medical record system and attended patients through a professional record made manually. To validate the recipes passed on, he used a stamp that would have been lent by a doctor in Rio Grande do Norte.

He also stated that he was on leave from the military police service and that he would have joined a whatsapp group made up of doctors, where they negotiated shifts in shifts, to supplement their income and support their children.

With the suspect, dozens of boxes of medication were seized, including anxiolytics for anxiety. A pistol and ammunition were also collected.

INVESTIGATION

The Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) reported that Khlisto’s conduct will be investigated by the municipal police unit: “The man was taken to the Metropolitan Police Station of Caucaia, a duty unit of the PC-CE. The case will be investigated by the Municipal Police Department from Paraipaba”.

