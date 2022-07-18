Fantástico listens to ex-manager of Luva de Pedreiro and shows unpublished excerpts from a report censored by the Justice | Fantastic

On July 1, TV Globo was notified of an injunction granted to businessman Allan Jesus. The decision prevented the report from disclosing confidential information on the contract signed with Luva de Pedreiro. It also prohibited any demonstration from being shown that could be understood as hate speech against Allan, because he had been threatened.

That Sunday, the TV Globo condemned the threats against the businessman, and also expressed concern about the interference in his journalistic work.. After all, freedom of the press and expression are protected by the Brazilian Constitution. TV Globo appealed and, last Thursday, the injunction was revoked.

Fantástico then shows excerpts from the complete report, with information that was prohibited from being aired. Allan Jesus accepted to record an interview to give his side of this story. And Mason Glove was heard again. See the full report in the video above.

“I was being threatened with death. My personal data was leaked. I had to ask for help, I had to ask for help”, says businessman Allan Jesus.

In the conversation with reporter Giuliana Girardi, Allan tells what caught his attention at Luva de Pedreiro.

“Look, I saw in him the charisma, the authentic thing, that native content, right? He had elements that I was sure would work very well. Like a narrative guided by the hero’s journey, right? That kid who dreams of helping his family, dreams of growing at his job, you know?” he explained.

Then came the contact with Iran, there in Bahia. And a contract in which Allan became the manager of Glove de Pedreiro.

Allan showed Fantástico audios indicating that he had explained details of the contract. As the percentage that Iran would receive for the works.

Alan: I was careful to first explain to all of them how it would work.

Giuliana: Didn’t you have a lawyer?

Alan: No, I read the contract with Iran. He’s extremely smart, okay? Iran can read.

Nonetheless, in the report made two weeks ago, Iran told reporter Mauricio Ferraz that he did not know what the contract said.

“I don’t know, I didn’t even read it, I didn’t know anything, I don’t know, I don’t really know how to read this thing. I’m kind of weak,” he said.

Giuliana: There is a very big fine, right? Very high, R$ 5.2 million only on one side.

Alan: For example, the contract I have with my other content creator is the same contract as Iran.

Giuliana: Do you consider this contract a balanced contract?

Alan: Certainly.

In the previous report, Iran’s father told the Fantastic have felt very cheated. Therefore, Luva’s family called a lawyer to review the contract.

“We also pointed out, at the will of Iran, the reduction of the term of the contract to half, which they did not agree with”, said the lawyer.

The contract remains valid for four years.

Allan: There is a contract where the issue of the fine to be bilateral was changed.

Giuliana: Was this contract signed?

Alan: This contract was not signed, we made the changes, which are valid.

Giuliana: But if it wasn’t signed, is it worth it?

Alan: Yes, it is.

However, the lawyer disputes this information.

“No. We haven’t reached a final agreement, have we? So there was no signature or renewal of the clause, alteration, none of that”.

During this impasse, Iran said he felt in Allan’s hands for everything.

Giuliana: Does he have any cards?

Alan: He has. If I’m not mistaken, two individual accounts. He would say: “Allan, I need x to buy this. An x”.

Giuliana: But it was always asking you…

Alan: Giuliana, he never lacked, he never lacked anything. We have a receipt schedule that I need to respect. Right?

Giuliana: And how many contracts did you close?

Alan: More or less R$ 2.2 million, around. That in less than four months of work. These contracts start to be paid from July. Yesterday (the 15th), by chance, three money orders fell. Iran has already been communicated.

Allan Jesus presented a document made by an accountant hired by him. In the opinion, contracts, income and expenses involving the partnership with Iran are listed.

Iran reaffirmed, in a new interview recorded this weekend, that he did not know about values ​​or legal accounts.

About the new house promised to Luva, the businessman’s answer is that it was about to be built.

The fact is, nothing has materialized. Iran decided to break off the partnership early. Luva de Pedreiro left Allan to close a deal with former futsal player Falcão.

The clash with Allan will continue in court. On the 26th, there will be a conciliation hearing between the parties. Until then, the Court determined that Iran will continue to fulfill the commitments made in the contract with Allan. Luva de Pedreiro continues to meet the agendas of the two entrepreneurs.

