Federal District records 9 confirmed cases of monkeypox

The Federal District accumulates nine confirmed cases and another nine suspected cases of patients with monkeypox. The confirmation is from the Health Department, which released the numbers on Friday night (15). Last Tuesday (12), the folder had already confirmed four infected people.

A private laboratory in the capital notified four of the five new cases. According to a note released by the ministry, the fifth notification was registered “with the national reference laboratory of the Ministry of Health”.





“The samples from the private laboratory (four) will be forwarded for validation by the national reference laboratory of the Ministry of Health”, the ministry said. Until last Monday (11), Brazil had accumulated about 219 cases of the disease.



















Historic













The first case of monkeypox in the DF was confirmed by the Health Department on the first weekend of July. This is a man who traveled to Germany in June and who felt the first symptoms on his return. This Monday (11), the DF had six suspected cases of the disease, two more than the four registered on the last day 7.

The recommendation for those who present symptoms such as blisters on the skin, headache, fever above 38.5ºC, pain and swelling throughout the body is to look for an Emergency Care Unit (UPA). The Hospital Regional da Asa Norte (HRAN) was defined as a reference unit to treat cases that require hospitalization.