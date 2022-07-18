Federal Revenue releases consultation of the 3rd batch of IR refund on Friday, 22

The next batch of Income Tax (IR) refunds must pay R$ 6 billion to taxpayers. The consultation of who receives in this round of payment will be available during this week, according to the Federal Revenue, so it’s good to stay tuned! This will be the third batch of five.

Read more: IRS auctions iPhones, iPads and other electronics at UNBELIEVABLE prices

It is customary for the IRS to release the batch consultation always a week before payment, so it is scheduled to be available on Friday, 22nd. As for the release of the money release, it is scheduled for July 29th. This week is the period of check information from taxpayers awaiting the refund.

Third batch of refund

The deposit of the money is made in the account indicated by the taxpayer at the time of the IR declaration. Of the total of five lots, two have already been paid on May 31 and June 30. According to data from the Federal Revenue, so far more than 7.5 million people have already received the amounts.

In that year alone, about 36.3 million declarations were delivered. The refund will be paid to 61% of taxpayers by the end of all lots. The payment sequence takes into account the delivery date of the declaration.

So to find out if you are in the third batch of refund, the taxpayer must access the Meu Imposto de Renda website. There you will need to inform the CPF number and date of birth, in addition to the year of the declaration made.

By clicking on “Consult the refund”, the taxpayer can see if everything is correct, that is, if he is really in the refund queue. If there is no such message, it is a sign that there is some pendency which will interfere with receipt. Through the e-CAC portal, it is possible to resolve errors in the declaration and make the correction.

See below for the next payment dates according to each lot:

3rd batch of refund – July 29

4th batch of refund – August 31

5th batch of refund – September 30th.