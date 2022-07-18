Felipe Neto loses patience with neighbor and exposes problem on the social network

The youtuber said that the worst thing was that the neighbor said that it was just a matter of sending the fine and he would pay

Youtuber Felipe Neto had an unpleasant surprise when he got home in the early hours of Sunday (17). His neighbor was having a party and the music was loud. In a sequence of videos published in the stories, Felipe commented on the fact and said that the police needed to be called to make the music lower.

Felipe stated that the measure had to be taken because the person who was promoting the event would not have accepted to turn down the volume of the music, he would have only asked that the fine be sent to him, as the party in question was his wife’s and he would not turn the volume down. . In one of the stories, the youtuber showed how the loud music was invading the living room of his house and even the cinema he has in the residence and has the sound off. “I know some people are going to say, ‘Oh, stop being boring.’ I have no problem with partying. There’s a party right here in the condominium. You just don’t need to blow up the speaker after 2 am, you don’t need to! 60% of that volume was going to be more than enough to be very loud inside his house,” he said.

With a face of few friends, Felipe said: “Believe it or not, we asked the neighbor to turn the music down and his message was the following: ‘if you want, send the fine. It’s my wife’s birthday and I won’t download anything,’” he said, adding: “Very rich people think they are above the law. Then he says: ‘Send the fine. I’m rich, I pay’. You’ll have to talk to the police.”

After a while, the youtuber showed that the volume had been normalized and apologized to his followers for his stress: “Sorry for the stress, for the way I talk, I apologize even to the neighbor himself for the way he talks, but one thing It wasn’t the sound that really took me off the hook, it was his act of speaking send me the fine that I pay. It’s a very strong trigger for me when rich people do these things”, said the youtuber who spent the afternoon recording with his friend Tatá Werneck for her show ‘Lady Night’.