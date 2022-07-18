FI-Infra combines monthly income above inflation and income tax exemption; how do they work?

For investors looking to earn monthly income and ensure their assets are protected against inflation, a category of assets – with moderate risk – has gained prominence in recent months. These are the FI-Infra, or Incentive Funds for Investment in Infrastructure, which allow investors to access a basket of incentivized debentures, through the acquisition of shares on the Stock Exchange.

In simple terms, incentivized debentures are debt securities, through which investors lend their money to finance infrastructure projects in the country. That is, he lends money to companies in sectors such as energy, basic sanitation, highways, telecommunications, transport, among others, and receives remuneration in exchange.

Most of the time, the remuneration is a fixed interest rate plus the variation of the IPCA (inflation). Debenture yields usually have semiannual payments. As it is an investment that contributes to the national infrastructure, they are exempt from Income Tax.

It happens that buying a debenture or building a portfolio with several of them is not always a simple task. The values ​​are usually more salty, close to R$ 1,000 per security, and diversification requires a good amount of capital. The FI-Infra emerged exactly as an alternative to bring individuals closer to investing in incentivized debentures.

An example: through FI-Infra JURO11, an investor could have access to a basket made up of 20 incentivized debentures, divided into seven infrastructure segments, and still have the possibility of receiving monthly income. The shares were traded at R$ 101.50 last Friday (15). Just one of the debentures included in the INTEREST11 portfolio – issued by the telecommunications company Brisanet, listed under the code BRST11 – individually cost R$ 1,108.54 on the same date, ten times more than the fund’s price.

Luciana Ikedo, investment advisor and partner at RV4 Investimentos, explains that FI-Infra are constituted as closed condominiums. It means that it is not possible to redeem the shares and to dispose of the investment, investors have to sell them on the secondary market.

She explains that infrastructure debentures must make up at least 85% of the fund. The remaining 15% can be allocated in CRIs (Real Estate Receivables Certificates), FIDCs (Credit Rights Investment Funds) or held in cash.

Although they appeared in 2019, it was from June 2020 that FI-Infra started to be listed on B3. Currently, there are only nine traded on the Exchange, eight of which are available to individuals and one is aimed only at qualified investors (with R$ 1 million or more invested).

Diversification is an advantage

A survey by Ciro Matuo, head of the Credit Research team at Itaú BBA, indicates that the most common investment segments for FI-Infra listed on the Stock Exchange are currently electricity generation and basic sanitation, but there are also roles from transmission companies, distributors, transport and logistics companies, highways and telecommunications.

For Matuo, diversification is an advantage, as the investor has access to a portfolio with exposure to various segments and projects by buying the shares of only one FI-Infra. “It would be more difficult to build a diversified position with just debentures”, he says. See more in the chart below:

The diversification of FI-Infra is not only sectorial, but also credit risk, explains Matuo. Until the end of May, for example, 23% of the equity of FI-Infra BDIF11 was allocated in debentures with rating AA+, conservative, while 27% were made up of assets without rating (with a higher risk profile).

FI-Infra KDFI11, on the other hand, had 58% of its equity invested in AAA-rated debentures – the highest – and only 15% in bonds without rating. In the case of XPID11, aimed at qualified investors, 100% of the equity was in assets without rating.

Infrastructure funds may choose to invest in debentures with less liquidity and longer maturities, from lesser-known issuers in the market, or even originated by the institution itself, with a higher rate of return. “Usually, the proposal of listed FI-Infra is to be able to deliver a higher profitability than platform funds”, says Túlio Machado, partner and responsible for the infrastructure funds area at XP Asset.

Investment in less liquid assets is possible in FI-Infra listed on B3 as they are closed-end funds, which do not suffer from redemptions. In banks and brokerages, there are also open funds that invest in incentivized debentures that are not listed. The conflict is that these portfolios often need to keep funds in cash or invest in more liquid debentures to honor the redemptions that investors may request.

Does FI-Infra offer monthly income?

One of the main attractions of FI-Infra is the possibility of receiving a monthly income, through the income paid by the funds. According to Luciana, from RV4, FI-Infra usually distribute the real return on the portfolio (the interest paid on the debentures), the variation in inflation and even the capital gain obtained from the negotiation of debentures.

It is not a possibility that investors in debentures or open infrastructure funds have. In the first case, the yields are usually semiannual. In the second, there are no distributions – the proceeds are reinvested in the fund’s equity.

Many listed FI-Infra inform the amounts and sources of income in monthly letters to shareholders, in the same way as real estate funds (FIIs) usually do. “Recently, many FI-Infra have committed to always distribute at least the IPCA for the period to the shareholder”, highlights Matuo, from Itaú BBA.

In the FI-Infra, there is no requirement of income distribution. But as with the FIIs, which pay monthly dividends to shareholders despite being obliged to distribute them only semi-annually, competition has led infrastructure funds to a similar move.

Matuo recalls that a large part of the FI-Infra paid semi-annual earnings to shareholders until the end of 2021. As new funds with a monthly distribution regime were launched, the entire industry adopted this format. “Several funds that had biannual distribution migrated to monthly”, he says.

The yields are generous, according to a survey by Itaú BBA. Most exceed R$ 1 per quota and, in some cases, such as the CPTI11, they have already reached more than R$ 4 in certain months.

In a scenario of high inflation and interest rates, the monthly income of the FI-Infra ends up benefiting – since the debentures in which they invest are adjusted by the IPCA. Share prices, on the other hand, have depreciated, given the recent migration of investors to traditional fixed income investments.

In practice, the combination of the two elements led to an increase in monthly income rates, in proportion to the value of the shares.

At the same time, “in a scenario of lower interest rates, FI-Infra are able to make more offers and become more attractive”, highlights Machado, from XP Asset. For this reason, he considers FI-Infra to be a good alternative for diversification both in times of high and lower interest rates.

Investments exempt from income tax

Another advantage of FI-Infra is the exemption from Income Tax – both in the income paid to the shareholders and in the capital gain from the negotiation of debentures. By way of comparison, dividends from FIIs are also exempt, but the capital gain is taxed at 20%. The tax benefit of FI-Infra helps the investor to have gains above inflation.

But there are some rules for framing, explains Machado, from XP Asset. New funds must invest at least two-thirds of their equity in incentivized debentures; after two years of existence, this share needs to reach 85%.

The effect of the tax exemption gives FI-Infra advantages over other investments. A survey by Matuo, from Itaú BBA, indicates that the return of some funds even surpassed that of public bonds linked to inflation and even of incentivized debentures with good ratings, even after discounting management and performance fees.

It is important to pay attention to fees. All nine FI-Infra listed on B3 charge an administration fee, which varies from 0.05% to 1.25% per year. Some also have a performance, management and custody fee.

Portfolio profitability

How much do FI-Infra earn? In general, more than inflation-linked government bonds. Of the funds listed on B3, the lowest remuneration (from IFRA11) was 6.34% per year plus the variation of the IPCA, reaching 10.33% plus IPCA, in the case of the XPID11. Data were collected by Itaú BBA on July 8th.

For Luciana, from RV4, the current moment – ​​with high interest rates to contain inflationary pressure and the prospect of a retreat further ahead – could be a good time to enter the FI-Infra “It is a long-term investment, and the fixed part of the profitability [o spread] It’s attractive”, he points out.

In the view of Matuo, from Itaú BBA, the main objective when investing in FI-Infra should be to preserve assets against inflation. Therefore, the real gain above the IPCA is favorable in any scenario. “With high inflation, income is higher. But if inflation drops, the investor is ensuring the protection of their equity,” he explains.

Liquidity

Liquidity is another of the benefits of FI-Infra, as investors who no longer want the asset can sell shares on the Exchange’s secondary market and receive the money in their account within two business days. In open-ended infrastructure funds, on the other hand, the redemption period can take 30 days or more.

The trading volume of FI-Infra, however, must be considered. Machado, from XP Asset, recalls that the market for listed infrastructure funds is still small, which can make a sale difficult.

The experts consulted by InfoMoney also point out that the debentures that make up the funds’ portfolios are marked-to-market due to changes in the macroeconomic scenario, such as the rise or fall of the real interest rate. This, in consequence, affects the fund’s net worth. “The listed shares are impacted, as they follow the value of the fund’s net worth”, highlights Matuo.

The opposite may also occur: shares are traded on the Stock Exchange at a value lower than their book value – which some analysts see as an opportunity.

Another risk of investing in FI-Infra is the chance of default by one of the issuers of the debentures acquired by the fund, which would affect yields.

Related