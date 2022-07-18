Financial market reduces forecast of high inflation to 7.54% in 2022, says Central Bank | Economy

The financial market reduced from 7.67% to 7.54% the estimate for the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) this year. The index measures the country’s official inflation.

The new projection is included in the Focus bulletin, released this Monday (18) by the Central Bank. The data was collected last week, in a survey of more than 100 financial institutions.

It is the third consecutive reduction in the inflation estimate for 2022. The drop coincides with the reduction of taxes levied on essential items, such as fuel and electricity, which have an important weight in the composition of the IPCA, in addition to indirectly affecting the price of several products.

High inflation and the social crisis situation leads to the sale of products that would be discarded in supermarkets

The tax cut was an offensive by the government and Congress to try to hold prices in this election year – which is expected to raise inflation in 2023.

For next year, market economists raised the inflation estimate from 5.09% to 5.20%, the 15th consecutive increase in the forecast.

Economists heard by g1 had already warned that measures by the federal government and the National Congress to reduce consumer prices could even ease inflation in 2022, but should put pressure on the index in 2023.

If the expectations of market analysts are confirmed, inflation will exceed the ceiling of the target established by the National Monetary Council (CMN).

For 2022, the target ceiling is 5%. In 2023, 4.75%. In both cases, market projections are above the threshold and far from the center of the target, which was 3.5% and 3.25%, respectively.

In 2021, the government broke the inflation target ceiling. When this happens, the president of the Central Bank is obliged to publish a public letter explaining the reasons.

The financial market also began to predict a greater increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, but kept the growth expectation for the next year unchanged.

The forecast is that the Brazilian economy will grow 1.75% in 2022, compared to 1.59% previously forecast. For 2023, the forecast remains at a rise of only 0.50%.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

For the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, the market maintained its forecast of ending the year at 13.75%.

Currently, the Selic rate is 13.25% per year, the highest since December 2016. The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, responsible for setting the rate, signaled a new high in August, to 13.5% or 13.75%. The Copom has also been signaling that interest rates will remain high for a significant period.

For 2023, market economists expect the rate to end the year at 10.75%. In the previous bulletin, the forecast was for a Selic rate of 10.50% at the end of next year. The Selic is used, among other purposes, to fight inflation.