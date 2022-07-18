find out how to get the discount

The Ministry of Citizenship has a program that grants electricity bill discounts of low-income Brazilians. In times of high inflation, pay up to 65% less in the electricity bill can make a difference in the budget of many families.

The Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE) currently serves around 20 million residential consumers across the country. If you want to know what the requirements are to get the benefit, keep reading.

How to get a discount on the electricity bill?

Families with active enrollment in the Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico) can participate in the program, with a monthly family income of up to half a minimum wage (R$ 606) per member. People who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) are also entitled.

Since 2021, it is not necessary to register with the distributors to receive the discount. At the end of last year, the government began automatically selecting beneficiaries who meet the above criteria to grant the discount.

But the consumer who is within the rules and is not yet part of the TSEE can call the Ministry of Citizenship telephone to request information. The number is 121.

discount amount

The reduction in the price of energy depends on the origin of the family and its monthly consumption. Check the percentage of discounts granted:

Families enrolled in CadÚnico or BPC

Monthly consumption of up to 220 kWh: 10% discount;

Monthly consumption from 30 to 100 kWh: 40% discount;

Monthly consumption below 30kWh: 65% discount.

Indigenous or quilombola families