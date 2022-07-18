Find out how to unlock your Caixa Tem password

Caixa has a security system, so it is necessary to enter a password to gain access

This Monday (18), the payment of Auxílio Brasil for the month of July begins. In this way, transfers are made to the Caixa Tem social savings account, where it is possible to move the amount, with bill payments and transfers, for example.

Thus, the platform has a security system from Caixa Econômica Federal, so it is necessary to enter a password to gain access.

However, it can happen that the user forgets the password for several reasons. However, it is possible to recover the password and return to using Caixa Tem normally.

How to unlock Caixa Tem password?

So, to unlock the app password, just follow the steps below:

Download the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS);

Open the application;

Insert the CPF number;

Click on “I’m not a robot” and “Next”;

Click on “Recover Password”;

The procedure to recover the password will be sent by e-mail, which was registered in Caixa Tem;

In the email box, open the message and click on the sent link;

Create a new access password.

First access to Caixa Tem

In summary, to open a digital social savings account at Caixa Tem, you need to carry out the following steps:

Download the Caixa Tem app;

Open the application;

Click on “Enter”;

Click on “Register”;

Provide personal information, such as full name, CPF number, cell phone, date of birth, zip code and email;

Create a six-digit numeric password;

Re-enter the registered password;

Click on “I am not a robot”;

Validate the registration through the email sent by Caixa Econômica Federal;

Select the option “Release Access”;

Click on “Tap here for your first login”.

Validate the registered cell phone by clicking on “continue” and “receive code”.

An SMS will be sent to the registered number with a specific code that must be informed in the application;

Naming the cell phone;

Ready! The digital social savings account at Caixa Tem will be released.

Image: fizkes / Shutterstock.com