Find out if you can solve this nearly impossible optical illusion

Image tests and challenges for vision have become popular again through the internet. The internet is full of optical illusions that aim to trick people’s brains. This is the case of the present challenge, where a man is hidden among several coffee beans and needs to be found by you.

I wonder if your vision ability is high and you can solve the proposed problem. Many people found the challenge simple at first, but soon realized that the answer wasn’t as obvious as it seemed.

Optical illusion makes it difficult to solve the challenge

An optical illusion is something created to trick the human mind. That is, the brain looks at the image, but cannot process the “truth” about it. This is done so that some elements are hidden from the standard perception of a human being.

The great challenge lies in being able to circumvent the patterns of the mind to see what is really hidden in the image. In this case, it is a person lost among coffee beans, but it could be anything else.

What is the answer to the coffee bean challenge?

First, know that some people managed to find the hidden man in just 3 seconds. Well, according to the text that accompanies the post, less than 1% of people were able to do this.

The most common is to take more than 30 seconds to complete the challenge of locating the human’s head. It is shuffled along with the coffee.

If you still can’t come up with the answer, that’s fine. Just look at the bottom left corner of the image and look for the man’s forehead. Soon you will find the eyes and the nose.

Ready! Now that you’ve found the element of surprise, pass the challenge on to the people nearby and test their skill.