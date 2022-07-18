find out if yours is too

5G has finally arrived here and has already become a reality in Brazil. Faced with the novelty, many people are already eager to discover the potency of this new internet signal, mainly because not all will be able to enjoy this technology.

That’s because 5G comes with so many innovations that not all devices will have capacity to receive it.

That’s why there are so many people worried about being able to use this technology with their cell phones. There are several people who are already looking for the old boxes of the device and going through the brands’ websites to get this information.

But luckily it won’t be necessary to look that much anymore, because Anatel – the regulatory agency in this area – has published on its website a complete list of all cell phones that are currently compatible with 5G.

And as Anatel’s website can be a little slow at times, seeming not to have enough structure to keep several accesses at the same time, we brought this list here! So what you will see below is the complete list of cell phones that are officially compatible with 5G.

It is worth noting that in this list there are phones that are from different years, models and brands, which makes it clear that there is a possibility that many cell phones even a little old have access to the internet. If that’s not your case, you can be aware of which ones you can buy soon. Follow the list:

really

Realme GT 2 Pro;

Realme GT Master Edition;

Realme 9 Pro.

TCL

Samsung

Galaxy A13;

Galaxy A22 5G;

Galaxy A23 5G;

Galaxy A32 5G;

Galaxy A33 5G;

Galaxy A52 5G;

Galaxy A52s 5G;

Galaxy A53 5G;

Galaxy A73 5G;

Galaxy M23 5G;

Galaxy M33;

Galaxy M52 5G;

Galaxy M53;

Galaxy Note 20 5G;

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G;

Galaxy S20 FE;

Galaxy S21;

Galaxy S21 FE;

Galaxy S21 Ultra;

Galaxy S21 Plus;

Galaxy S22;

Galaxy S22 Ultra;

Galaxy S22 Plus;

Galaxy Z Flip 3;

Galaxy Z Fold 2;

Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10T;

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro;

Xiaomi Mi 11;

well F3;

Poco M3 Pro;

Poco M4 5G;

Redmi Note 10;

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Motorola

Moto G 5G;

Moto G 5G Plus;

Moto G50 5G;

Moto G62 5G;

Moto G82 5G;

Moto G100;

Moto G200 5G;

Moto G50 5G;

Moto G71;

Motorola Edge;

Motorola Edge 20;

Motorola Edge 30;

Motorola Edge 20 Lite;

Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Nokia

Nokia G50;

Positive;

Zero 5G;

Lenovo;

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel.

Asus