Flamengo climbs positions after victory over Coritiba; See updated table of the Brasileirão – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Rubro-Negro is in 7th place in the ranking

Last Saturday (16), Flamengo beat Coritiba 2-0, in a game valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the triumph, Rubro-Negro climbed two positions in the general classification and now occupies the seventh position, with 24 points.

CHECK OUT THE FULL TABLE:

1st – Atlético-MG | 31 points

2nd – Palm trees | 30 points

3rd – Corinthians | 29 points

4th – International | 29

5th – Fluminense | 28

6th – Athletico-PR | 28

7th – Flamengo | 24

8th – RB Bragantino | 24

9th – São Paulo | 24

10th – Saints | 22

11th – Botafogo | 21

12th – Avai | 21

13th – Goiás | 21

14th – Ceará | 21

15th – Cuiabá | 19

16th – Coritiba | 19

17th – América-MG | 18

18th – Atletico-GO | 17

19° – Fortress | 14

20th – Youth | 13

The 17th round of the Brazilian Championship is not over yet, as Palmeiras and Cuiabá, who will play the last game of the day, face each other this Monday (18), at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Allianz Parque. However, the result of the duel will not interfere in the classification of Flamengo, which ends the stage in seventh place.

With the improvement in the classification guaranteed, Flamengo now focuses on the next challenge of the Brazilian Championship: the game against Juventude. The match will be played on Wednesday (20), at Mané Garrincha Stadium, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time).