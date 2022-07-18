Flamengo reinforcement, Vidal enjoys a sunny Sunday in a prime area of ​​Rio de Janeiro

Flamengo reinforcement for the final stretch of the season, Vidal is enjoying his days before his debut in luxury areas of Rio de Janeiro. This Sunday, the midfielder made stories in a penthouse facing the beach in Barra da Tijuca, where players who work in the city’s big clubs usually reside.

Flamengo’s number 32 had breakfast facing the sea and posted stories in the car with his wife marking the neighborhood of Recreio dos Bandeirantes, another upscale area next to Barra da Tijuca.

Vidal has been enjoying Rio since last week, when he was seen playing footvolley and posing for photos with people who were on Barra beach. The player made “campaign” to come to the club, posting videos and photos of him and his wife with the red-black shirt.

After his arrival, the steering wheel was the target of some criticism from journalists and former athletes who point out that the 35-year-old player wanted to defend the club to enjoy life in Rio de Janeiro.

Despite this, the Chilean was enthusiastic about wearing the red-black shirt and promised to do his best.

– Really, I’m very happy. I’m fulfilling a dream, which I always said when I was in Europe. If I was given this opportunity, then I will try to take advantage of it, do my best, try to win all the titles with Flamengo and make the fans happy – he said in an interview with FlaTV.