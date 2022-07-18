Flávio Araújo condemns Dione’s stance after Campinense’s victory in Series C: “I demand loyalty” | campinense

Campinense beat Ferroviário 2-0 on Saturday and won their fourth victory in Série C of the Brazilian Championship. The triumph against Tubarão left the red-black team even more alive in the fight against relegation, but a negative episode involving the midfielder Dione and the technician Flávio Araújo drew attention. That’s because, when he was substituted, at 40 minutes of the second half, the shirt number 10 of Raposa raged a lot, which made the raposeiro commander criticize, in a press conference, the athlete’s posture and affirm that he needs the loyalty of all his subordinates. at a time when the club seeks to get out of a delicate situation in the 3rd division.

1 of 2 Flávio Araújo condemned Dione’s stance after being substituted during Campinense’s victory against Ferroviário — Photo: Samy Oliveira / Campinense Flávio Araújo condemned Dione’s stance after being substituted during Campinense’s victory against Ferroviário — Photo: Samy Oliveira / Campinense

Dione, as he has done throughout the season, was one of the names of Campinense in the victory against Ferroviário. That’s because, against Ceará, shirt 10 dictated the rhythm of the game and played an extremely important tactical role in the raposeiro triumph in front of his fans. The problem is that, when being substituted, the number 10 raged against Flávio Araújo’s coaching staff, which did not leave the coach satisfied.

— In football there are several types of substitutions. Juninho, for example, left for clinical reasons. Emerson left for disciplinary reasons as he was hanging; André Mascena left for physical reasons; while Dione left for tactical reasons, to reinforce the midfield with more defenders. I heard that he (Dione) didn’t like the replacement, that he behaved in a way that doesn’t match what we do here. I absolutely need every player I have at my disposal, but I demand loyalty. I’m loyal to everyone. If an athlete of mine delivers a goal, misses a penalty, I will never play them against the crowd,” said Flávio Araújo at a press conference.

“I’m going to talk to Dione. He’s a smart guy. I’m sure he will reflect on what he did. I didn’t like what he did, and honestly, I just stay in a place where there’s loyalty. No athlete can be angry about leaving at 40, 41 minutes into the game, with his team winning 2-0, knowing that the coach needs to reinforce the marking. Problems happen, but we have to have the wisdom to solve this issue the right way – he pointed out. — Flavio Araújo

2 of 2 Campinense beat Ferroviário 2-0 on Saturday, for Série C — Photo: Samy Oliveira / Campinense Campinense beat Ferroviário 2-0 on Saturday, for Série C — Photo: Samy Oliveira / Campinense

Campinense again won a game without conceding after almost two months. The last time that Raposa had won without having their nets balanced was on May 21, when they beat Botafogo-PB 1-0, in the return game of the Paraibano final, and lifted the cup. For Flávio Araújo, it is essential, at a time in Serie C in which the tiebreaker criteria are decisive, that Rubro-Negro score goals.

— It is extremely important that we finish a match without conceding a goal. In this final stretch, the more positive goal difference we have, the better it will be in direct confrontation against opponents. There was a commitment from everyone, because when we talk about conceding, we think about defense, but the attack and the midfield helped a lot in this pressure in the marking. This victory will certainly make us grow and get the results we need to get out of relegation.”