Fluminense fan claims to have been the target of racism in Morumbi: ‘He started to signal a monkey, a banana’ | Sao Paulo

A fan claimed to have been a victim of racism while watching Fluminense’s game against São Paulo, this Sunday (17), at Morumbi stadium. Carioca, the man was in the visitors’ sector when he watched the match, valid for the Brazilian Men’s Football Championship, and suffered the attack.

In a video posted on social media, Gabriel Brandão, 26, records the moment a São Paulo man imitates a monkey in his direction. It is possible to hear the victim say “do it again”, as there had already been an assault prior to the one filmed.

Boca Juniors fans are arrested in SP for racist acts and apology for Nazism

“Today I went to Morumbi to watch the game with some friends and unfortunately I was a victim of racism by a São Paulo fan. I don’t want anything to do with this video, because I know how important I am. But this has to end. unfortunately it still exists,” the man wrote in the post.

To g1, Brandão said he did not want to file a police report to denounce the crime. “It was very complicated, but at the time I didn’t want to move on. I wanted to continue watching Fluminense play and leave it just to post on the social network”, he said.

The Uber driver says the assault took place at the start of the game’s second half. He and his friends were in a sector close to the home crowd, only a plexiglass and MPs on both sides separated them. Amidst the exchange of provocations between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, he said that the aggressor began to imitate a monkey and make banana gestures towards him.

“He had no reason to say anything else, to provoke, and he started making a monkey sign, a banana sign. Everyone called the police. I pulled out my cell phone, I was closer and I started filming. I thought he was going to stop doing it and I managed to do it. catch him doing it,” he said.

Military police appear in the recordings at the moment the aggressor makes the gesture. However, the three police officers filmed do not act to prevent the aggression or after the act and continue up the stands of the stadium.

Brandão lives in São Gonçalo, Baixada Fluminense, and left his house at 7 am to travel to São Paulo to watch the game. He spoke with the reporter on the trip back to Rio, with an estimated arrival date around 2 am this Monday (18).

In a note published on Twitter, São Paulo regretted the case of racism and said that “racists are not welcome” in Morumbi. “Tricolor reaffirms that it is against all types of discrimination, repudiates any form of racial offense and makes itself available to the authorities to investigate the facts and help to identify the aggressor”, published the club.

The Fluminense fan hopes that São Paulo will be identified. “His face is clear, I hope he doesn’t go to the games anymore. I’ll see if I can sue, it’s a boring thing. Even if he tries not to affect me, it does. I’m calm. Fluminense equalized, but everything that happened didn’t have to happen and a lot of people saw it and encouraged me to post the video,” he said.

Also on social media, Fluminense said that it is “at the disposal of its fans and severely repudiates any discriminatory act, asking the authorities to speed up the investigation of the case. Prejudice needs to be eradicated from all environments of society, including football”.

Allegations of racism have been frequent in Brazilian and South American football this year. In June, three fans of Boca Juniors, an Argentine team, were arrested for racial slurs in the game against Corinthians – valid for the round of 16 of the international competition.

Two months earlier, in April, another Boca fan was also detained for racial slur for imitating a monkey in the direction of Corinthians fans. The game was also for Libertadores, but in the group stage.

All posted bail and were released. Leonardo Ponzo, the man arrested in April, still made fun of the situation when he arrived in Argentina. “There was nothing here,” he wrote in a photo posted on Instagram with a monkey sticker next to the phrase. He had his bail paid by the Argentine Consulate in Brazil.