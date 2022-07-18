Fluminense fan denounces racism in game against São Paulo | Brazilian series a

A Fluminense fan who was at Morumbi this Sunday, in the 2-2 draw with São Paulo for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship, denounced an act of racism suffered at the stadium. He filmed an opposing supporter mimicking ape, pointing in his direction, and posted it on social media after the match (see below).

– Today 07/17/22, I went to Morumbi to watch the game with some friends and unfortunately I was a victim of racism by a São Paulo fan. I don’t want anything to do with this video, because I know how important I am. But this has to end. RACISM IS A CRIME AND UNFORTUNATELY IT STILL EXISTS – wrote the fan in his account.

Shortly after the post, São Paulo officially manifested itself. The club also used social media to repudiate the attitude of racism and made itself available to the authorities to help identify this fan. (see below).

“São Paulo Futebol Clube regrets the manifestations of racism against a Fluminense fan that occurred in this afternoon’s match at Morumbi Stadium and vehemently repudiates them. Tricolor reaffirms that it is against all types of discrimination, repudiates any form of racial offense and makes itself available to the authorities to investigate the facts and help identify the aggressor. São Paulo Futebol Clube belongs to everyone, and in Morumbi there is no room for racism. Racists are not welcome”.

This Sunday afternoon, São Paulo and Fluminense drew 2-2 at Morumbi, in a game valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. Tricolor carioca is fifth with 28 points, while Tricolor paulista appears in ninth place, with 24.

