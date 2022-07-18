Following an attack on the polls, Bolsonaro meets with foreign diplomats and calls for Defense Minister | Andréia Sadi’s blog

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) set up a briefing to present this Monday (18) to ambassadors in Brasília about electronic voting machines. The meeting is part of Bolsonaro’s strategy to raise suspicions about the electronic electoral system – in order, in an eventual defeat, to contest the results of the polls.

Officially, Bolsonaro said in last week’s live that he would invite ambassadors to talk about “what the Brazilian electoral system is like”. “It will be a PowerPoint showing everything that happened in the 2014, 2018 elections, documented, as well as these participations by our TSE ministers, who are from the Supreme, about the electoral system,” he said.

O blog contacted the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Carlos França said that the president “has the right to express himself” and that he has a “very direct style”. “And he thought it was time to do a security briefing for the ambassadors.”

Asked if the meeting would not bring more damage to Brazil’s image, França says that electronic systems in different areas – such as banks – are under attack and that he believes that the president’s idea is to discuss the improvement of the ballot boxes.

But that’s not what it’s about. President Bolsonaro has prepared the ground by raising doubts about the electronic system so that, if there is a defeat, he can repeat Trump’s script – by questioning the results of the polls.

França said that Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio should also participate. He said that Sergio, as he was called to be part of the TSE’s inspection committee, should participate. O blog sought the Defense advisory to confirm the presence of the Defense Minister, but has not yet received a response.