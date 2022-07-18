Former child actor plays Jorge Fernando in the theater: ‘Very special’

Xande Valois happily faced the challenge of playing director Jorge Fernando in the play “O Menino do Olho Azul”. The two had previously worked together on “Alto Astral”, “Êta Mundo Bom” and “Vamp: O Musical”.

“I have great memories with him,” said the 17-year-old actor in an interview with Quem magazine. Jorge Fernando died in 2019, aged 64, after a cardiac arrest in Rio de Janeiro.

“[Ele] was a very special person to me, who always valued my work”, added the actor, who also spoke about the comments he receives from the public for his change of look.

According to Xande, comments like “wow, but he was a little boy and he grew up!” are recurring. However, he doesn’t mind being remembered as a child actor. “That’s what happens most these days,” he said.

I am very happy to know that I am maturing as a person and professional. Being recognized for that is gratifying. I’ve never had any awkward situations in this regard. Usually, when they approach me in person, it’s super smooth. I love this recognition.

In addition to the play “O Menino do Olho Azul”, Xande Valois stated that he has more projects ahead, but that cannot be revealed yet. “I can tell you that I’m in the cast of ‘Making My Movie’ and I’m one of the protagonists of the feature”, he added.