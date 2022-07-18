From consulting for company restructuring to multi-strategy manager: get to know Valora Investimentos

Currently a multi-strategy manager, with 44 funds and R$7.8 billion under management, Valora Investimentos began its trajectory in another field. The company was born as a strategic consultancy focused on the restructuring of companies.

But as an idea always opens up a range of opportunities, the focus on restructuring ended up representing the kick-off of Valora’s transition to resource management. The reason was the high need for resources of the companies served by the consultancy at the time.

In this way, with the objective of raising funds for the restructuring of companies, Valora began to change branches in 2005. The history of this transition was one of the themes addressed by Daniel Pegorini, founding partner and manager of Valora Investimentos, in episode number 70 of the Outliers podcast, presented by Samuel Ponsoni, fund manager of the Selection family at XP, and Carol Oliveira, fund analysis coordinator at XP.

Pegorini says that for three years he continued with his restructuring work. Resource management activities followed a structure similar to that of a family office. Only in 2008 did Valora actually start managing third-party resources.

The manager, as it is currently known, began operating in 2009.

According to Pegorini, Valora has gone through at least two major re-foundations since its inception, in 2005. And in his view, this is not a problem. On the contrary: the ability to adapt to different scenarios was what enabled the manager to improve its expertise and promote the development of new solutions for investors.

The first was the migration to resource management, between 2008 and 2009. The second was to include, among its strategies, funds listed on the Stock Exchange.

Valora’s arrival in real estate investments marks, in Pegorini’s view, a new business dynamic. And it was necessary to specialize to offer the best solutions.

Creation of verticals, improvement of strategies and new solutions for the market have been a constant search for Valora, according to the manager. Currently, the manager operates in six different business verticals, with strategies focused on fixed income, listed funds and private equity.

Pegorini recalls that the manager advanced step by step in its activities: it started with closed-end structured funds, created open strategies for all investors, until it started working with listed funds. Today, in addition to real estate funds, Fiagros, infrastructure funds and the mandates of private equity.

Asked about the current interest rate scenario, with the Selic rate at 13.25% per year, which makes fixed income more attractive, the manager reinforces the need to carefully analyze real estate assets. According to him, despite the idea that they suffer from the increase in the cost of capital, diversification is necessary from the perspective of portfolio management.

With an eye on FIDCs (receivables funds), Pegorini reinforces that it is possible to have a resilient portfolio in turbulent times such as the current one. In the manager’s view, FIDCs are currently more attractive than other assets, such as debentures, given the size of the contracts and the diversification of portfolios, which helps to reduce risk.

The full interview and previous episodes can be seen on Spotify, Deezer, Spreaker, Apple and other podcast aggregators. In addition, the podcast is also available in video format on XP's YouTube channel.

