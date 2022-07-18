Fuel prices fall once again in Campo Grande; check values

Yadunandan Singh

The week starts with lower fuel prices compared to the previous week in Campo Grande. Both gasoline and ethanol, which had a reduction in ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services), and diesel had a drop in values.

In the latest ANP survey (Agência Nacional Petróleo Gás e Biocombustíveis), between the 10th and 16th of July, two stations sold a liter of gasoline at R$ 5.29 in the Capital, the lowest price recorded so far. The most expensive costs R$ 5.69. Last week, according to the same survey, the lowest value found was R$ 5.39.

The case of ethanol is similar. In this latest ANP record, five gas stations in Campo Grande sell a liter of ethanol at R$4.29. The highest value found is R$ 4.69. Last week, the lowest value per liter was R$ 4.40.

In the case of regular diesel oil, which had no recent change in the tax rate, the average value of the liter, without specifically taking into account the lower price, also dropped. Last week, the average liter of diesel was R$ 7.33, this week the average value is R$ 7.16, and one of the stations surveyed sells the fuel at R$ 6.99.

Higher and lower value of fuels in Campo Grande according to ANP

Gasoline

Post Acacia – Rua 26 de Agosto, 15 – R$ 5.29

Autoposto 2017 – Avenida Calogeras, 2650 – BRL 5.29

Posto Via Norte Ltda – Rua Rui Barbosa, 1263 – BRL 5.69

Ethanol

Posto Acacia Ltda – Rua 26 de Agosto, 15 – R$ 4.29

Petroradio Comercio Derivados de Petroleo Ltda – Rua Spipe Calarge, 1441 0 – R$ 4.29

Auto Posto 2017 Ltd – Avenida Calogeras, 2650 – BRL 4.29

Jorge Saito – Avenida Guaicurus, 5494 – R$ 4.29

Auto Posto Shiraishi Centro Ltda – Rua Dom Aquino, 1721 – R$ 4.29

CNG

Diesel oil

Lh Fenner – Combustiveis – Avenida Tres Barras, 2321 – R$ 6.99

Ana R.torres – Guanandi – Avenida Marechal Deodoro, 2151 – R$ 7.37

