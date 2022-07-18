Full video showing anesthetist raping patient is 1h30m long | Fantastic

Bezerra was spotted by the nursing staff, who organized themselves to find out exactly what was happening and produce evidence. The anesthesiologist was arrested at the hospital in the early hours of Monday (11).

There have been at least six complaints so far. Only on Sunday (10), when Giovanni was caught raping the patient, he participated in three cesarean sections. On Friday (15), the Justice of Rio accepted the complaint from the Public Ministry and made Bezerra a defendant. Fantastic was unable to contact his defense attorney.

We also tried to contact three members of the nursing team involved in the recording of the act that allowed Giovanni Bezerra’s arrest, but none of them wanted to record an interview. One of the nurses said the staff didn’t want “heroin spotlight”.

Fantástico had access to testimonies from patients of the anesthesiologist and their relatives. One woman reported a “very bad taste in her mouth” after returning from a C-section.

See the full report in the video below:

Mother of anesthesiologist patient says daughter reported ‘very bad taste in mouth’ after returning from cesarean; Fantastic had access to the testimony

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.