Gabriel Jesus creates chaos, says Arsenal manager

photo: Publicity/Arsenal Jesus has been highly praised for his early days at Arsenal

Coach Mikel Arteta is delighted with the start of forward Gabriel Jesus in the Arsenal shirt. On Saturday night, the Brazilian scored once again with the club’s shirt, this time in the victory against Everton, in a pre-season friendly.

“He creates chaos”, defined the Arsenal commander after the confrontation. “Gabriel always creates uncertainties, he is always in front of the opponent’s goal”, he amended.

Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal’s main reinforcement for the 2022/23 season. The Gunners paid 45 million pounds (R$ 291 million) to count on the player who was at Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus: power for Arsenal

For Mikel Arteta, Gabriel Jesus has the talent to change Arsenal’s level. The club’s idea is to go head-to-head with the great powers of England in recent years: Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

“He (Gabriel Jesus) is a real threat and that’s what we need. And then he’s the only one. The moment we deliver the ball, he’s immediately active, pressing and putting his team behind him”, explained Arteta, who also spoke about the importance of the Brazilian in the cast.

“A player who has a lot of leadership skills, I can immediately see what he’s doing with the boys and he’s the kind of guy we want,” concluded Arteta.