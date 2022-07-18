Gang Takes Over $100 Million in Armored Truck Gems in US | World

Millions of dollars worth of gemstones and jewelry were stolen in an armored truck robbery last week in southern California, officials said Sunday.

“The vehicle was stolen in the early morning of July 11 near Los Angeles,” said Dana Callahan, a spokeswoman for the security company.

“The merchandise was loaded onto the truck late July 10, following an exhibition hosted by the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo, south of San Francisco,” said Brandy Swanson, group director. “He was going to an event at the Pasadena Convention Center, northeast of Los Angeles,” she said.

Swanson said between 25 and 30 bags were taken, containing an unknown number of individual pieces. She said 18 victims were reporting more than $100 million in losses. Callahan said it was less than $10 million.

“We are working with law enforcement and will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their stolen assets, in accordance with the terms of our agreement,” the security firm’s statement said.