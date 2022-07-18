Gasoline price drops and ethanol loses space in Brazilians’ tanks

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business

THE Gasoline can once again occupy the position of “darling” of Brazilians. This is because, after the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels, the ethanol lost in competitiveness in comparison with the petroleum derivative.

Only in two states is it still more advantageous to supply with ethanol than with gasoline: São Paulo and Mato Grosso. Data obtained from a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) show that the average price of alcohol is R$ 4.52 in Brazil.

In comparison with the last bulletin, the average price of ethanol in São Paulo was found at R$ 4.21, while gasoline reached R$ 6.10. In the state of Mato Grosso, hydrous was registered with an average value of R$ 4.03 compared to gasoline at R$ 6.42.

Until then, Minas Gerais and Goiás were also part of the list of states in which it was more profitable to supply ethanol compared to gasoline. However, in the Midwest, the average value of fuel went from R$ 4.62 to R$ 4.26, accentuating a fall of R$ 0.36. Another state that showed a drop in fuel was Rio de Janeiro, whose value went from R$ 5.81 to R$ 5.36.

How to know if fueling with ethanol is more advantageous than with gasoline?

To find out which fuel has the best cost-benefit ratio, the driver must divide the value of ethanol by the price of gasoline. If the result is below 0.7, the best option ends up being alcohol.

It is important to highlight that gasoline has the capacity to make the vehicle run more kilometers compared to ethanol. In general, a liter of gasoline yields up to 14 km, while alcohol, in the same amount, manages to cover an average of 9 km.

