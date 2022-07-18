Gasoline price in your state; find out where it was cheaper to fill up

You fuel prices have become one of the main enemies of the inflation in Brazil. After measures to reduce taxes linked to these products, figures released by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) show that there was a drop in the values ​​found at pumps across the country.

O regular gasoline price, for example, is 15.8% cheaper compared to the last 30 days. In the survey carried out by the agency last week, the average amount of gasoline was R$ 6.07 per liter. Unlike the week of June 12 to 18, when fuel was found for R$ 7.23 at gas stations. The total decline reached 6.5%.

Which state did the price drop the biggest?

With a 22% drop, Rio de Janeiro was the champion state in terms of price reduction. A month ago, people from Rio de Janeiro paid an average of R$7.77 per liter of gasoline, today they pay R$6.06.

Another state that showed a drop in fuel, although less significant, was Maranhão. There, gasoline went from R$ 7.05 to R$ 6.61, a reduction of 6.2% within 30 days.

In São Paulo, considered the richest and most populous state in the country, there was also a drop in the price of gasoline, which went from R$ 6.83 to R$ 5.89 a liter. The reduction was 13.8%. See the full table below!

Reduction in the price of gasoline by the states

Check below the percentage of drop in gasoline prices by states in the last four weeks:

STATE VARIATION % (A/B) AVERAGE PRICE JULY 10 TO 16 (A) AVERAGE PRICE 12 TO 18/JUN (B) RIO DE JANEIRO -22.0 6.06 7.77 FEDERAL DISTRICT -21.5 5.9 7.52 GOIÁS -21.3 5.83 7.41 MINAS GERAIS -21.0 5.89 7.46 MATO GROSSO DO SUL -20.4 5.58 7.01 BAHIA -19.9 6.44 8.04 PARANA -19.2 5.86 7.25 AMAPA -18.0 5.28 6.44 HOLY SPIRIT -17.1 6.05 7.3 SANTA CATARINA -16.6 5.89 7.06 RONDÔNIA -16.1 6.05 7.21 FOR -16.0 6.1 7.26 BRAZIL -15.8 6.07 7.23 ALAGOAS -15.8 6.13 7.28 SERGIPE -15.4 6.15 7.27 ACRE -15.3 6.44 7.6 TOCANTINS -14.9 6.36 7.47 PARAÍBA -14.8 6 7.04 SAO PAULO -13.8 5.89 6.83 MATO GROSSO -13.4 6.05 6.99 RIO GRANDE DO SUL -13.4 5.96 6.88 PIAUÍ -12.7 6.89 7.89 CEARÁ -11.4 6.56 7.4 PERNAMBUCO -10.9 6.64 7.45 LARGE NORTHERN RIVER -10.4 6.6 7.37 AMAZON -10.4 6.55 7.31 RORAIMA -10.1 6.32 7.03 MARANHÃO -6.2 6.61 7.05

States where gasoline is cheaper

See below the table that shows where it is cheaper to fill the tank after creating the ICMS ceiling: