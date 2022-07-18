Ghana confirms two deaths from highly infectious marburg virus – News

Ghana has officially confirmed two cases of Marburg virus infection, which causes a highly contagious disease similar to that caused by ebolainformed the country’s health service this Sunday (17).

Two people who died tested positive for the virus on July 10, but the results had to be verified by a laboratory in Senegal for the cases to be considered confirmed, according to the World Health Organization.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) said it is working to reduce any risk of the virus spreading, which includes isolating all identified contacts, none of whom have developed symptoms so far.

This is the second marburg outbreak in West Africa. The first case of infection with the virus was detected last year, in Guinea, and was the only one identified so far.

The two patients, in the southern Ashanti region, experienced symptoms including diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting, before dying in hospital, the WHO said.

Since 1967, a dozen major outbreaks of marburg have been recorded, mostly in southern and eastern Africa. Mortality rates have ranged from 24% to 88% in previous outbreaks, depending on the virus strain and case management, according to the WHO.


