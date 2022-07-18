Ghana reports first cases of lethal Marburg virus | world and science



WHO announced the end of the first Marburg virus outbreak in West Africa in September 2021Internet reproduction – Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two cases of the disease caused by the Marburg virus, a hemorrhagic fever almost as lethal as Ebola, have been recorded in Ghana, the first in the country, Ghanaian health authorities announced on Sunday.

On July 8, blood samples from two people from the Ashanti region (south) suggested the presence of Marburg virus. The samples were sent to the Pasteur Institute of Dakar (IDP) for confirmation of the diagnosis, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said.

“Additional tests carried out at the Senegalese IDP corroborated the results,” Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, director general of the GHS, said in a statement published on Sunday.

“This is the first time that Ghana has confirmed the Marburg virus,” he added.

Marburg virus disease is transmitted to humans by fruit bats and is spread by direct contagion with infected people’s bodily fluids, surfaces and materials, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO announced the end of the first Marburg virus outbreak in West Africa in September 2021, 42 days after a single case was identified in Guinea.