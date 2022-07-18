Giuliano has already played in 2022 for Corinthians more than in five of the last six years

Midfielder Giuliano has played in 2022 more times than in five of his last six seasons as a professional player. With an entire Brazilian Championship ahead of him and two qualifiers to be played by Corinthians, the midfielder has shown himself to be increasingly present on the field.

Used in the last 16 matches, starting in ten of them, Giuliano reached 38 games in the 3-1 defeat to Ceará, on Saturday, at Castelão. The number is the same as he reached in his first season at Zenit, in 2016/2017.

Since then, the only time the midfielder has closed out a full season was in 2017/18. Adding up his stints at Fenerbahce, from Turkey, and Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, Giuliano played 43 games.

If he is present in all of Timão’s duels from now on, Giuliano could close 2022 with 61 games played, a mark that would surpass the 58 made by Grêmio in 2015, his personal record until today.

It is worth remembering that the excess of matches played has a lot to do with the situation of Corinthians’ other options for the position. Maycon, Paulinho and Renato Augusto spent this recent period injured. Luan, who could be used, did not convince the coaching staff of his current capacity.

The “breath” can come this Wednesday, when coach Vítor Pereira should have at least six new additions to be scaled between reinforcements and injury returns. For the middle, Maycon, Ramiro and Mateus Vital are the possible options – Fagner, Willian and Yuri Alberto are also expected.

