Globo star, fighting cancer is surprised in hospital

Big TV Globo star has been fighting cancer and shares routine on the web

Susana Naspolini is one of the great contracted stars of TV Globo, however, in recent months the famous has put her work aside and has dedicated herself to taking care of her health. The journalist was diagnosed with a tumor in her pelvis and has been doing all possible treatments to recover, part of her routine, she shares on social media and seeks to inspire followers by showing her strength in the face of difficulties.

In recent days, Susana Naspolini was surprised at the hospital and received a whole cake from a friend. In a photo shared on Instagram, the Globo star appeared smiling and displayed the candy she had just won, still in the image caption, she announced its outcomestating that he is close to ending chemotherapy sessions.

“10th chemotherapy session with cake!!!!🎉🎉🎉 thank you @robertaabelmoraes !! The day just got happier!! 🥰 Thank you God: 10 applications, we are closer to finishing! 🎉🙏🏻 Thank you mom for always being with me! ❤️ Now, attack…”, wrote the Global star.

In the last few weeks, Susana had not been doing well and in another publication she revealed that she needed blood bags: “I needed it and I was blessed with another blood bag! LIVE THE LIFE! LONG LIVE THE DONORS!!! 🥰 You are people who really make a difference! THANK YOU SO MUCH! Let’s go…. Yes, the storm is over! Kisses friends!”, she wrote in the caption of a photo, where she appears receiving the blood.